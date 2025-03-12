BCE Inc. (BCE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 14th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.9975 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

BCE Stock Performance

BCE stock traded down C$0.61 on Wednesday, reaching C$35.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,835,418. BCE has a 52 week low of C$31.43 and a 52 week high of C$49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.73, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.18.

Get BCE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$41.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on BCE from C$33.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.50.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BCE is both a wireless and internet service provider, offering wireless, broadband, television, and landline phone services in Canada. It is one of the big three national wireless carriers, with its roughly 10 million customers constituting about 30% of the market. It is also the ILEC (incumbent local exchange carrierthe legacy telephone provider) throughout much of the eastern half of Canada, including in the most populous Canadian provincesOntario and Quebec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.