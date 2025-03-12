BCI Minerals Limited (ASX:BCI) Insider Brian O’Donnell Acquires 200,000 Shares of Stock

BCI Minerals Limited (ASX:BCI – Get Free Report) insider Brian O’Donnell bought 200,000 shares of BCI Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,000.00 ($31,446.54).
BCI Minerals Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $764.71 million, a P/E ratio of -31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 3.26.
BCI Minerals Company Profile
