Bender Robert & Associates Buys 115 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,009 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Visa were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Riverstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,163,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,443 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,475,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $331.93 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.70 and a 1 year high of $366.54. The firm has a market cap of $616.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $337.01 and a 200 day moving average of $309.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total value of $3,129,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,931. This trade represents a 94.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $874,480.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,500. The trade was a 17.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,505 shares of company stock valued at $22,290,507 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on V shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $393.00 target price (up previously from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $383.00 price objective (up from $368.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.96.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

