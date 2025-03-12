Berenberg Bank Lowers Spectris (LON:SXS) Price Target to GBX 3,000

Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,180 ($41.17) to GBX 3,000 ($38.84) in a note issued to investors on Monday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.62% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,765 ($48.74).

Get Spectris alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SXS

Spectris Stock Up 2.6 %

Spectris stock traded up GBX 64 ($0.83) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,508 ($32.47). 37,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Spectris has a 1 year low of GBX 2,370 ($30.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,430 ($44.41). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,796.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,681.49. The firm has a market cap of £2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61.

Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 148.10 ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter. Spectris had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 20.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spectris will post 194.7972456 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The experts in providing insight through precision measurement.

Our purpose is to deliver value beyond measure – going beyond just the measurement.

Precision is at the heart of what we do. Spectris provides global customers with specialist insight through our high-tech instruments and test equipment, augmented by the power of our software.

Through a combination of our hardware, analytical and simulation software, we provide our customers with superior data and invaluable insights that enable them to work faster, smarter and more efficiently.

This equips them with the ability to reduce time to market, improve processes, quality and yield.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.