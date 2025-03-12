Best Cannabis Stocks To Consider – March 12th

Innovative Industrial Properties, Tilray, and Gibraltar Industries are the three Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares of companies that operate within the cannabis industry, including cultivation, processing, distribution, and retail. They offer investors exposure to the growing market for cannabis and related products, though they can be subject to significant regulatory and market volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

Shares of IIPR stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.69. The company had a trading volume of 306,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 14.32 and a quick ratio of 11.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.44 and its 200 day moving average is $100.35. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $62.45 and a fifty-two week high of $138.35.

Tilray (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

Shares of Tilray stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.62. The company had a trading volume of 30,127,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,840,352. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36. Tilray has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $577.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.13.

Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

NASDAQ ROCK traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.88. The company had a trading volume of 64,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,709. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.77 and a 200-day moving average of $65.98. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.20. Gibraltar Industries has a 1-year low of $55.31 and a 1-year high of $81.90.

