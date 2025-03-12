Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) Short Interest Up 866.7% in February

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIYGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 866.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Stock Up 23.5 %

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.38.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Company Profile

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd provides communications services to business and private customers in Israel. It operates through Domestic fixed-line communications, Cellular Communication, Internet, International Communication, and ICT Solutions, and Multi-Channel Television segments. The company offers telephony services, including basic telephony services on the household telephone line, as well as associated services, such as voice mail and caller ID; national numbering services; and transmission and data-communication services.

