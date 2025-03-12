Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) Short Interest Up 866.7% in February

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 866.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Stock Up 23.5 %
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.38.
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Company Profile
