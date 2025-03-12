BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Shares Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.47 and last traded at $3.19. 20,946,563 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 21,271,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBAI has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on BigBear.ai from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Northland Securities cut shares of BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered shares of BigBear.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Trading Up 5.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at BigBear.ai

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average is $3.18. The firm has a market cap of $955.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 3.12.

In other BigBear.ai news, Director Sean Bernard Battle sold 44,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $199,865.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,757.48. This trade represents a 24.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanda Long sold 66,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $297,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,445,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,004,520.50. This represents a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 310,953 shares of company stock worth $1,347,496. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBAI. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bay Rivers Group purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

About BigBear.ai

(Get Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.