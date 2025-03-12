BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX) Issues Earnings Results

BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

BingEx Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of FLX stock opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.51. BingEx has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $21.95.

Get BingEx alerts:

About BingEx

(Get Free Report)

Read More

BingEx Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides on-demand courier services under the FlashEx brand name in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Flash-Riders as service providers. It serves individual and business customers, including local retailers, restaurants, and logistics players through its mobile platform and website.

Receive News & Ratings for BingEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BingEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.