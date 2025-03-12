BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX) Trading Down 6.5% – What’s Next?

BingEx Limited (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report) traded down 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.66 and last traded at $8.61. 6,589 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 46,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

BingEx Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.51.

BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BingEx

About BingEx

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BingEx stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BingEx Limited (NASDAQ:FLX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 113,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $919,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of BingEx at the end of the most recent quarter.

BingEx Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides on-demand courier services under the FlashEx brand name in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Flash-Riders as service providers. It serves individual and business customers, including local retailers, restaurants, and logistics players through its mobile platform and website.

