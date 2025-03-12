Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) Receives $9.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.88.
A number of research firms have issued reports on BIOX. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.
Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Performance
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIOX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.68% of the company’s stock.
About Bioceres Crop Solutions
Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.
