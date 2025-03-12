biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01, Zacks reports. biote had a negative return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 5.20%.

biote Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BTMD stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $4.10. The stock had a trading volume of 286,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,624. biote has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $8.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.60. The company has a market cap of $222.78 million, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Get biote alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of biote in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

About biote

(Get Free Report)

biote Corp. operates in practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. It trains physicians and nurse practitioners in hormone optimization using bioidentical hormone replacement pellet therapy in men and women experiencing hormonal imbalance. The company offers Biote Method, a comprehensive end-to-end practice building platform that provides Biote-certified practitioners with the components developed for practitioners in the hormone optimization space comprising Biote Method education, training, and certification services; practice management software that allows Biote-certified practitioners to order, track, and manage hormone optimization product inventory and other administrative requirements; inventory management software to monitor pellet inventory; and information regarding available hormone replacement therapy products, as well as digital and point-of-care marketing support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for biote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for biote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.