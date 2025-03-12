Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIREF) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on March 31st

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0209 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIREF traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.52. 268,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,931. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $956.06 million, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.92. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $4.83.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.49%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

