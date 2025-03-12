Birchcliff Energy Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 14th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Birchcliff Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

Birchcliff Energy stock traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$5.15. The company had a trading volume of 287,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.52. The firm has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.93. Birchcliff Energy has a 12-month low of C$4.53 and a 12-month high of C$6.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday, November 15th. TD Securities raised shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.71.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd is an intermediate oil and gas company that explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids. The company conducts its drilling program in resource plays located in the Peace River Arch region of Alberta. Birchcliff focuses on operating nearly all its high working production, which is surrounded by blocks of high working interest lands where it owns and/or controls the infrastructure.

