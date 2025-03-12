Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$33.25.

Separately, CIBC upped their price objective on Bird Construction from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of Bird Construction stock opened at C$21.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.70. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of C$17.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.87%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in the Canadian construction market. The company focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It provides construction services such as new construction for industrial, commercial, and institutional markets; industrial maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) services, heavy civil construction and contract surface mining; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades.

