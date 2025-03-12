BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on March 31st

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1203 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BGT stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.72. 157,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,445. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.86. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

