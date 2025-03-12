BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (BIGZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0862 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 16.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BIGZ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,311,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,651. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.67. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $8.31.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $2,768,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 59,546,236 shares in the company, valued at $471,010,726.76. This represents a 0.59 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,443,111 shares of company stock worth $11,152,533.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Dividend History for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

