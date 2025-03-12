BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (BIGZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0862 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 16.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BIGZ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,311,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,651. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.67. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $8.31.

Get BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $2,768,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 59,546,236 shares in the company, valued at $471,010,726.76. This represents a 0.59 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,443,111 shares of company stock worth $11,152,533.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.