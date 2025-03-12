BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 1st

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0495 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Performance
BTA stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.96. 1,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,920. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.
