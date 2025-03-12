Blink Charging (BLNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share and revenue of $30.77 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Blink Charging Trading Up 9.5 %

NASDAQ BLNK opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57. Blink Charging has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $3.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLNK shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $2.00 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.09.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

