BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Should You Buy?

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$22.23 and last traded at C$22.17. Approximately 43,091 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 41,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.08.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.27.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Canadian Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.