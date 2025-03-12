BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) Trading Up 0.5% – Here’s Why

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$21.04 and last traded at C$20.96. Approximately 32,594 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 43,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.86.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$20.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.71.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th.

