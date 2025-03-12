Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Short Interest Down 90.0% in February

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Boozt AB (publ) Price Performance
BOZTY stock remained flat at $11.85 during midday trading on Wednesday. Boozt AB has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $13.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97.
Boozt AB (publ) Company Profile
