Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Short Interest Down 90.0% in February

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Boozt AB (publ) Price Performance

BOZTY stock remained flat at $11.85 during midday trading on Wednesday. Boozt AB has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $13.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97.

Boozt AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boozt AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, sells fashion, apparel, shoes, accessories, home, sports, and beauty products online. The company operates through Boozt.com and Booztlet.com segments. It operates Boozt.com, a multi-brand webstore for kids, sports beauty, and home products. In addition, the company operates Booztlet.com, a channel for inventory clearance, as well as operates physical retail stores under the Booztlet and Beauty by Boozt store names.

