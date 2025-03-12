Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,896,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,806,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,214 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,030,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,157,713,000 after buying an additional 1,968,729 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,940,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,325,227,000 after buying an additional 4,275,787 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,204,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,228,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,733,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,398,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,410 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $61.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The company has a market cap of $124.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.11%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,506,030.88. This represents a 2.94 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa America raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Leerink Partners upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

