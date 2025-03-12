Brokerages Set International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) PT at $24.50

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMXI. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Money Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $633,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in International Money Express by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 42,367 shares in the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Money Express by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,580,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in International Money Express by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 17,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Money Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,055,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IMXI stock opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. International Money Express has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $23.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average of $19.00.

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

