Brokerages Set International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) PT at $24.50

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.50.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMXI. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.
Shares of IMXI stock opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. International Money Express has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $23.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average of $19.00.
International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.
