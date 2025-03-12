Brokers Issue Forecasts for Bsr Reit FY2025 Earnings

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a research report issued on Thursday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.38.
Bsr Reit Price Performance
