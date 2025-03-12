Brokers Offer Predictions for Real Brokerage Q2 Earnings

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Real Brokerage in a report issued on Thursday, March 6th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Real Brokerage’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Real Brokerage’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $350.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.11 million. Real Brokerage had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 73.22%.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on REAX. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Real Brokerage in a report on Thursday, March 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Real Brokerage in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ REAX opened at $4.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $844.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 1.01. Real Brokerage has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 852.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 143,576 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Real Brokerage during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 302.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 40,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 30,526 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 117,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 28,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 66,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

