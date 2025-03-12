Brokers Offer Predictions for South Bow FY2027 Earnings

South Bow Corporation (TSE:SOB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for South Bow in a research report issued on Thursday, March 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood expects that the company will earn $2.90 per share for the year.

Get South Bow alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of South Bow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of South Bow to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Securities upgraded shares of South Bow to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank upgraded South Bow to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered South Bow from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

South Bow Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer P. Van R. Dafoe bought 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$33.34 per share, with a total value of C$190,038.00. Also, Director Harold N. Kvisle bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$34.10 per share, with a total value of C$136,400.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 17,295 shares of company stock worth $581,437.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for South Bow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Bow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.