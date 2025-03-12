Brokers Offer Predictions for TSE:CEU FY2026 Earnings

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report issued on Thursday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Payne anticipates that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for CES Energy Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CEU. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. National Bankshares upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ATB Capital raised CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.59.
CES Energy Solutions Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$6.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.56. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$4.59 and a 12-month high of C$10.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26. The stock has a market cap of C$1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31.
CES Energy Solutions Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.01%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Stella Cosby sold 4,304 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$43,040.00. Also, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 54,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$547,890.00. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
CES Energy Solutions Corp provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at drill-bit, at point of completion and stimulation, at wellhead and pump-jack, and to the pipeline and midstream market. Its geographical segments are the United States and Canada, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.
