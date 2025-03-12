Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Sells 8,369 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,369 shares during the period. iShares Biotechnology ETF makes up 5.1% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. owned approximately 0.57% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $34,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBB opened at $133.99 on Wednesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $123.60 and a one year high of $150.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

