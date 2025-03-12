Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,064 ($13.80) and traded as low as GBX 996 ($12.92). Burford Capital shares last traded at GBX 1,021.74 ($13.25), with a volume of 182,277 shares trading hands.

Burford Capital Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.74, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,122.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,063.93.

About Burford Capital

(Get Free Report)

Burford Capital is the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery and a wide range of legal finance and advisory activities. Burford is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUR) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: BUR), and it works with companies and law firms around the world from its offices in New York, London, Chicago, Washington, DC, Singapore, Dubai, Sydney and Hong Kong.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.