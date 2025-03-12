Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Shares Down 13.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report) dropped 13.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $4.90. Approximately 7,883 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 13,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

Burning Rock Biotech Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burning Rock Biotech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Burning Rock Biotech as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and commercializes cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based tissue and liquid biopsy cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests for various range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

