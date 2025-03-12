Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,930.60 ($50.89) and last traded at GBX 3,929.87 ($50.88), with a volume of 3944 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,880 ($50.23).

Caledonia Investments Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,738.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,537.28.

Insider Transactions at Caledonia Investments

In related news, insider William Wyatt purchased 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,800 ($49.20) per share, with a total value of £5,130 ($6,641.64). Corporate insiders own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

About Caledonia Investments

Caledonia is a FTSE 250 self-managed investment trust company with a long track record of delivering consistent returns and progressive annual dividend payments to shareholders.

Our aim is to generate long-term compounding real returns that outperform inflation by 3%-6% over the medium to long term, and the FTSE All-Share index over 10 years.

We are a long-term investor and hold investments in both listed and private markets across three pools: Public Companies, Private Capital and Funds.

