Callan Family Office LLC Acquires New Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,537,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 384.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE EMN opened at $94.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.31. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $86.70 and a 12-month high of $114.50.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.27. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 43.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.08.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

