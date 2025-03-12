Callan Family Office LLC Acquires New Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in FOX by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in FOX by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in FOX by 142.5% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $3,083,860.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,200,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,849,832.54. This trade represents a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $69,178.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,324.61. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $52.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.50 and its 200 day moving average is $46.94. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.56%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FOX from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays increased their target price on FOX from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on FOX from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on FOX from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.19.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

