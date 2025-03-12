Callan Family Office LLC Takes $100,000 Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,840 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LUMN. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 18.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 18.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.59.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.48 and a beta of 1.28. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

