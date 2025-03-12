Callan Family Office LLC Takes Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.
Lucid Group Stock Performance
Lucid Group stock opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $4.43. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Lucid Group
Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.
