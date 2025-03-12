Canadian Gold (CVE:CGC) Stock Price Up 13.9% – Here’s Why

Canadian Gold Corp. (CVE:CGC – Get Free Report) rose 13.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 348,882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 786% from the average daily volume of 39,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Canadian Gold Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$37.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Canadian Gold

Canadian Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Tartan Lake gold mine project that consists of 20 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,670 hectares located northeast of the town of Flin Flon, Manitoba, Canada. The company was formerly known as Satori Resources Inc and changed its name to Canadian Gold Corp.

