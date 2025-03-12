Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$34.89 and traded as high as C$35.56. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at C$34.87, with a volume of 474,317 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th.

The stock has a market cap of C$7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.34.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

