Capital One Financial Has Optimistic View of NOG Q1 Earnings

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report issued on Wednesday, March 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.13. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut Northern Oil and Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $27.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.54. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $44.31.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $545.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.34 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 23.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,273,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,916,000 after acquiring an additional 166,501 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,537,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,937,000 after acquiring an additional 243,531 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,296,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,507,000 after acquiring an additional 68,631 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,283,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,884,000 after buying an additional 100,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,114,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,590,000 after buying an additional 18,195 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $32,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 96,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,697. This represents a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.48 per share, with a total value of $27,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,215,673.72. This trade represents a 0.44 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.02%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

