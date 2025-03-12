Capral Limited (ASX:CAA) Insider Acquires A$33,046.08 in Stock

Capral Limited (ASX:CAA – Get Free Report) insider Anthony (Tony) Dragicevich purchased 3,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$9.28 ($5.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,046.08 ($20,783.70).

Capral Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $166.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.91.

Get Capral alerts:

Capral Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Capral’s previous Final dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 3.77%. Capral’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.

Capral Company Profile

Capral Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes fabricated and semi-fabricated aluminum related products in Australia. The company offers windows, doors, framing systems, curtain walls, window and door hardware, showers and robes, fencing products, sunshades and fixed louvres, Qubelok light fabrication products, cladding products, seating products, scaffolding products, and balustrading products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.