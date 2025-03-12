Carolyn J. Woodruff Sells 8,924 Shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) Stock

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Free Report) Director Carolyn J. Woodruff sold 8,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $33,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,171.25. This represents a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Stock Performance

BRBS opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $3.83.

Get Blue Ridge Bankshares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Blue Ridge Bankshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Azora Capital LP grew its holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,740,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after buying an additional 52,017 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 2,634,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after buying an additional 504,000 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 662.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,987,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after buying an additional 1,726,620 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 813,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 486,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 625,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 430,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.