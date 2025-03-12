Cascade Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cascade Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarus Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $269.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.79. The company has a market cap of $80.91 billion, a PE ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $198.94 and a 12-month high of $272.32.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.