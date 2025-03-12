Cascade Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cascade Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $158.73 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.37 and a fifty-two week high of $176.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.33.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

