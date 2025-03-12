Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 14th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

CVE traded up C$0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$18.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,388,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,270,058. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$17.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$21.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.16. The stock has a market cap of C$34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cenovus Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$17.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,808.00. Also, Senior Officer Jeffery George Lawson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,832.00. Insiders have purchased 32,050 shares of company stock worth $656,738 in the last ninety days. 32.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.89.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy is an integrated oil company, focused on creating value through the development of its oil sands assets. The company also engages in production of conventional crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Alberta, Canada, with refining operations in the U.S. Net upstream production averaged 472 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds 6.7 billion boe of proven and probable reserves.

