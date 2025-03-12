Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Check-Cap Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CHEK opened at $0.75 on Friday. Check-Cap has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18.
Check-Cap Company Profile
