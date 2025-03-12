Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) Posts Earnings Results

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 64.57%.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance stock opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.72. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $14.82 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The company has a market capitalization of $310.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.22.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.90%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 94.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. Its portfolio primarily includes offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.

