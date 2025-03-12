Christian Kleinerman Sells 685 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.24, for a total value of $100,859.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 622,611 shares in the company, valued at $91,673,243.64. This trade represents a 0.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christian Kleinerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

On Tuesday, March 4th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total value of $2,576,250.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.50, for a total value of $2,797,500.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Christian Kleinerman sold 861 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.31, for a total transaction of $142,331.91.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Christian Kleinerman sold 3,029 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $517,959.00.

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE:SNOW traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.59. 6,255,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,430,209. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.59. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.13 and a 52-week high of $194.40. The company has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on Snowflake

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. IronOak Wealth LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $633,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $24,081,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Snowflake by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after acquiring an additional 32,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.