Chubb Limited (CB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.91 on April 4th

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.91 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Chubb has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 31 years. Chubb has a payout ratio of 14.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Chubb to earn $25.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

Chubb Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CB stock opened at $291.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.61. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $238.85 and a fifty-two week high of $302.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chubb last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total value of $2,869,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,297,652.88. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chubb stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

