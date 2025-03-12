Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Decreases Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 31,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,314,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VGT stock opened at $548.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $616.73 and a 200 day moving average of $606.86. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $478.25 and a 52 week high of $648.76.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

