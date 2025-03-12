Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Grows Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 119.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,702 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCSH. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. United Community Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $78.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $79.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.30 and its 200-day moving average is $78.52.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2588 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

