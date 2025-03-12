Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Raises Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 896.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,991 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $6,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $269.99 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $233.95 and a 52-week high of $300.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $291.31 and a 200 day moving average of $285.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

